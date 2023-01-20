15-year-old arrested for reported stabbing in Riverton Thursday

County 10 Staff
h/t RPD

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

(Riverton, WY) – Around 7:00 PM on Thursday, January 19 the Riverton Police Department (RPD) was notified of a reported stabbing that occurred in the 1700 block of N Federal Blvd., according to the RPD arrest report issued on January 20.

The report states that a verbal dispute at a residence escalated until a 15-year-old juvenile stabbed a 37-year-old female “numerous times.”

The victim was taken to the hospital, and the report indicates her current condition is unknown.

The juvenile was later located, and arrested for aggravated assault and possession of tobacco and marijuana.

It should be noted, names of juveniles are not released by law enforcement making follow-ups limited.

