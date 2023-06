1306 Aspen Dr

Riverton

Start Date: 06/10/2023

End Date: 06/10/2023

Start Time: 08:00 am

End Time: 04:00 pm

2 FAMILY YARD SALE:

ITEMS INCLUDE

REFRIGERATOR IN GREAT SHAPE

BAR-B-QUE

2 RECLINING CHAIRS

2 RECLINING LOVESEATS

LOTS OF TOOLS

CAMPING ITEMS INCLUDING TENTS (NEVER USED)

YARD ITEMS

FISHING EQUIPMENT

CHILDREN’S ITEMS

SOME MILITARY ITEMS

MUCH MUCH MORE

