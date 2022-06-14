128th Fremont Toyota Pioneer Days Rodeo happening July 3-4th

Lander, WY – The 128th Fremont Toyota Pioneer Days Rodeo, known as “The World’s Oldest Paid Rodeo,” will be held July 3rd and 4th in Lander Wyoming. For rodeo contestants, $8,000 of added money has been added to the winnings. Contestants need to enter on June 25 between 12-5 pm by calling in their entries. Contestant entry details are at https://lotra.org

As expected on July 3 and 4, there will be the traditional western rodeo events including bull riding, saddle bronc and bareback riding, barrel racing and roping. On both evenings, the ever-popular Indian Relay Races with teams from the Wind River Indian Reservation as well as other reservations, gallop bareback at a high speed around the track exchanging horses after each lap. In contrast to the extreme bareback riding is a 3-person businessman’s ribbon roping event. The first team member must rope the calf, and the second holds the calf. The third team member grabs the ribbon from the calf’s tail and runs back to the chute for a timed event. Special kids’ events happen on July 3 for “Little Cowpokes Night” which include a foot race across the arena.

For a full day on July 4 attend the early morning Challenge for Charities Half Marathon, 5k and 1 Mile Race and Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast, on Main Street, then at 10:00 a.m. watch the historic Pioneer Days Parade, followed by the annual Rotary Buffalo BBQ in City Park. The rodeo events start at 6:30 pm nightly, followed by fireworks at the rodeo grounds on July 4th at 10:00 pm. Rodeo fans can purchase discounted pre-sale tickets for adults and kids starting June 15 at local merchants and the Lander Chamber of Commerce or buy full-price tickets at the rodeo ticket booths on July 3 and 4. Online ticket sales are also available. For more information visit https://lotra.org