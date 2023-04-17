11th Annual Garden Expo is this Saturday in Lander

The Garden Expo is this Saturday, April 22nd from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Lander Valley High School, 350 Baldwin Creek Road. The two main components to the Expo are workshops and a trade show.

Here is this year’s workshop schedule. You can attend as many as you like, all at no charge.

The trade show brings together vendors that are offering anything from items for sale, to services, to advice. If you like gardening, enhancing your backyard to make it more enjoyable, or recreating in the great outdoors, you will want to be sure to stop at each booth. We have several NEW VENDORS this year!

To enter the Expo, use the football stadium entrance. As you enter, visit the outside vendors, the petting zoo of barnyard animals, wagon rides, and concessions before you go on in the fieldhouse for indoor vendors and workshops.

This family-friendly event offers activities for the kids and the concessions allow families to make a day of it if they choose. Details can be found here. Come and go as you please and it’s all FREE!

Brought to you by

Special thanks to our Platinum, Gold, and Silver sponsors: