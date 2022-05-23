11 graduated from Dubois High School Sunday afternoon

(Dubois, WY) – Just after 2 pm on Sunday, May 22nd the Dubois High School Class of 2022 made their way into the gymnasium with friends and family present to celebrate their achievement.

Class motto: “If you don’t make mistakes you won’t get far.” -Mac Miller

Following the processional, the Girl Scouts Troop of Dubois presented the colors, and 8th grader Sami Lynn Becker sang the “National Anthem.”

Advertisement

Speakers included Superintendent Steve Splichal, Principal Tad Romsa and the Commencement Address was from Dan Starks. Superintendent Steve Splichal (h/t Amanda Fehring, County 10) Principal Tad Romsa (h/t Amanda Fehring, County 10) Dan Starks (h/t Amanda Fehring, County 10) Click to Enlarge

Salutatorian Lakota Smith and Valedictorian Ethan Howard also spoke during the ceremony. Reflecting on where they’ve been and looking ahead to the next chapter. Lakota Smith (h/t Amanda Fehring, County 10) Ethan Howard (h/t Amanda Fehring, County 10) Click to Enlarge

The DHS Class of 2022 includes: River Beazley, Brady Claar, Summer Halmay, Jorie Hess, Jackson Hinkle, Ethan Howard, Fenzdre Sanderson, Lakota Smith, Ezra Sparks, Isaac Struna, and Cody Wright. Click to Enlarge

Congratulations! 🎉🎓🎉🎓