Don’t miss the Blue Mountain Car Show July 8-10th

(Wheatland, WY) Don’t miss the fast-paced, heart stompin’ fun at the Blue Mountain Car Show presented by WyPlatteCo: Platte County Lodging Tax & Tourism Joint Powers Board and PH Consulting, PHC, Bob Ruwart Motors, and Roaming Buffalo Design Co., July 8th through the 10th in downtown Wheatland!

The event kicks off this Friday at 6pm with none other than a downtown ‘Cruise to the Oldies’ with music by DJ Majik at South Street Pharmacy. Or stretch the legs with a 5K Walk/Run from 4-7pm.

As the main event, the car show itself begins bright and early on Saturday morning 7am – 4pm, with 20+ Categories ranging from Classic Cars to Big Rigs. Registration at 7am, show starts at 10 am, awards at 3pm.

If your ride is original or modified, has two wheels and a motor, or is just a work-in-progress, bring it on down! $25 per entry. Additional entries $10 each.

Friday, July 8th: 5K walk/run

Put a different kind of rubber to the road! Our 5k Walk / Run will get your blood pumpin’ as you run though all of the beautiful cars parked along 9th Street. All proceeds go to Project Safe!

Saturday, July 9th: 3rd Annual Car show

Over 20 Categories! Everyone Welcome! More information under its Events Page.

Saturday, July 9th: Demolition Derby presented by Western Building Supply, Lee’s Towing, WyPlatteCo, and PHC.

Limited Weld. Chain Up. Half Car. Power Wheels. People’s Choice Paint. Cash Prizes! $50 per car. $15 Entry Free. 5 & Under Free.

Sunday, July 10th: Sunday Morning Breakfast Cruise

Your Choice of Breakfast at Guernsey followed by a scenic cruise through Guernsey State Park or Glendo State Park. Both include breakfast and great views!

View additional event details and information here!

Food Trucks and the following events will take place throughout the day:

Matchbox / Hot Wheels Car Races 10am – 2pm

Kiwanis Cornhole Tournament & Dunk Tank starts at 9am

50/50 Raffle – Door Prizes – Food Trucks All Day

Polish off the weekend with a historic driving cruise of Platte County before heading home!

All proceeds will go to support Project SAFE, Inc. – a non-profit organization dedicated to serving victims of crime.

For details and Special Room Rates, visit: www.bluemountaincarshow.org

For more information, please contact [email protected] – 307.322.9838

Here’s a taste of what’s to come!

Visit www.bluemountaincarshow.org for more information! 2020 Blue Mountain Car Show



