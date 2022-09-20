10Life: ‘Wind River Country’ among 2022 Sunset Travel Award recipients

#10life is County 10 series to share and celebrate everything that’s great about local life in Fremont County, brought to you by Fremont Orthopaedics.

(Fremont County, WY) – Monthly magazine publication and website Sunset recently released its “2022 Sunset Travel Awards: 100 Reasons We Love the West Right Now” list, and Fremont County once again found itself on another “best of” outdoor recreation list.

Sunset, which aims to be the “premier resource for achieving the ultimate Western lifestyle,” and focuses on “travel destinations in the 13 Western states, home design and outdoor living ideas suited to our region, and recipes and menus that celebrate the West,” named ‘Wind River Country’ as “Remarkable Outdoor Recreation Region.”

“The red desert and Wind River Mountain Range play host to an array of opportunities in the great outdoors, from rodeos to road trips through Grand Teton and Yellowstone national parks, plus a new public access point on the Popo Agie River,” the description aptly explains as to the inclusion on the list.

To see the full list of all the categories and winners, click here.