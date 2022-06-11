10Life: It’s Shoshoni Day!

#10life is County 10 series to share and celebrate everything that’s great about local life in Fremont County, brought to you by Fremont Orthopaedics.

(Shoshoni, WY) – Head over to the East Park for the tractor show and activities going from now until 4 p.m. today, June 11. This warm day will be perfect for a Water Splash for the kiddos from 1-3 p.m. and you’re sure to find something at the Senior Center Bake Sale in the Community Room from 4-7 p.m.

Pulled pork, salads and beans, will be ready at 5:30 p.m. and then put on your dancin’ shoes with music starting at 6 p.m. featuring Dan Seely & Packin’ the Mail. Scroll down to see the locations of all events.