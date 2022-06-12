10Life: Dubois Badlands Trail makes list of amazing Wyoming hikes

#10life is County 10 series to share and celebrate everything that’s great about local life in Fremont County, brought to you by Fremont Orthopaedics.

(Dubois, WY) – Lonely Planet travel writer Sean Jansen named the Dubois Badlands Trail one of Wyoming’s top amazing hikes.

The list “8 amazing Wyoming hikes for all levels, from casual solitude-seekers to hard-core trekkers” ranks this local trail up there with the Teton Crest Trail and Red Beds Trail near Devils Tower.

This moderately rated hike, according to AllTrails.com, has an overall ranking of 4.5 stars and has several reviews raving about its scenery.

Learn more about this Bureau of Land Management administered land by clicking here.