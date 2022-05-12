100th birthday celebrated today, May 12th

(Riverton, WY) – Julia Nichtern turned 100 years young today, May 12th. Her secret to living a long life is walking, she shared.

Born into a large family in Torrington – nine girls and five boys, she spent time in Virginia before moving to Riverton in 1958.

Her favorite thing about Riverton is the people. They are “quite nice,” she said.

She has two sons: Wayne, who lives in Virginia, and R.B., who lives in Montana.

She currently resides at Wind River Rehab & Wellness. In addition to a love of walking, she also loves coffee, cooking, gardening, being outside, and visiting with the residents.

Happy birthday, Julia!