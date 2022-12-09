10 Tips for Starting a Successful Business in Wyoming – Workshop featuring financial expert, Michelle Vigil

Sponsored by the Bootstrap Collaborative
Sponsored by the Bootstrap Collaborative

Join us on Thursday, December 15th for the next Bootstrap Collaborative workshop, 10 Tips for Starting a Successful Business in Wyoming. This month we’ll focus on the key things you need to know when starting a new business.

This workshop will feature Michelle Vigil of michelleknowsmoney.com. Michelle works with businesses and organizations to provide expert training on a wide spectrum of financial topics.

“10 tips for starting a successful business in Wyoming” WORKSHOP
Thursday, December 15, 5:30-7 pm 
2255 Brunton Ct, Riverton

Water, tea, lemonade, and cookies will be served.

For more information, please contact [email protected].

All events are free. Registration is not required, but RSVP is appreciated, click here.

The Bootstrap Collaborative is a joint effort between Central Wyoming College, County 10 and Makerspace 307. Its intention is to help new and existing businesses and entrepreneurs succeed and prosper while providing events and networking.

Related Posts

Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

Share with us!

County 10

County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.