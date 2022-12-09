10 Tips for Starting a Successful Business in Wyoming – Workshop featuring financial expert, Michelle Vigil

Join us on Thursday, December 15th for the next Bootstrap Collaborative workshop, 10 Tips for Starting a Successful Business in Wyoming. This month we’ll focus on the key things you need to know when starting a new business.

This workshop will feature Michelle Vigil of michelleknowsmoney.com. Michelle works with businesses and organizations to provide expert training on a wide spectrum of financial topics.

“10 tips for starting a successful business in Wyoming” WORKSHOP

Thursday, December 15, 5:30-7 pm

2255 Brunton Ct, Riverton

Water, tea, lemonade, and cookies will be served.

For more information, please contact [email protected].

All events are free. Registration is not required, but RSVP is appreciated, click here.

The Bootstrap Collaborative is a joint effort between Central Wyoming College, County 10 and Makerspace 307. Its intention is to help new and existing businesses and entrepreneurs succeed and prosper while providing events and networking.