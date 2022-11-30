10 tips for starting a successful business in Wyoming – Lunch n’ Learn today!

Join us for the next three monthly Encore Events by the Bootstrap Collaborative and CWC. This month we’ll focus on the key things you need to know when starting a new business.

Join us on Wednesday, November 30th for Lunch ‘n Learn at the atWork Coworking space in Riverton. This brown bag lunch event will feature Drew Freeman, Director of the Bootstrap Collaborative. Drew will provide insight into this interesting and important topic for entrepreneurs.

Following the lunchtime conversations, there will be two follow-up events. The evening networking event will be Thursday, December 8th. The final event in the monthly series, a workshop, will be held on Thursday, December 15th. All three events will take place at atWork Coworking, 2255 Brunton Court, Suite A in Riverton.

Encore Events are designed to be an evolving hub for entrepreneurs and business people to glean information from their peers as well as network with locals facing the same successes and challenges in their ventures.

What: Lunch ‘n Learn

When: Wednesday, November 30th, 12-1 pm

Where: atWork Coworking, 2255 Brunton Court, Suite A

Bring your own lunch!

Up next!

BUSINESS NETWORKING

Wednesday, December 8, 5-7 pm (speaker at 6p)

2255 Brunton Ct, Riverton

“10 tips for starting a successful business in Wyoming” WORKSHOP

Featuring Michelle Vigil of michelleknowsmoney.com

Thursday, December 15, 5:30-7 pm

2255 Brunton Ct, Riverton

For more information, please contact [email protected].

All events are free. Registration is not required, but RSVP is appreciated, click here.

The Bootstrap Collaborative is a joint effort between Central Wyoming College, County 10 and Makerspace 307. Its intention is to help new and existing businesses and entrepreneurs succeed and prosper while providing events and networking.