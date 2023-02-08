10 Lander skiers qualified for Junior Nationals

Amanda Fehring
Soldier Hollow Junior Nationals Qualifying Race (h/t Reva Lobatos)

(Lander, WY) – The Lander Nordic Ski team’s head coach Norm Cessna shared today, February 8, that the High Plains team has been announced.

The Lander skiers who qualified are: KayKay Sandall (post graduate), and Twyla Beason (Lander Middle School). The remainder are all LVHS students: senior Otus Beason, senior Shayla Babits, junior Owen Firth, junior Bennett Hutchison, junior Diego Lobatos, junior Ani Wilmot, junior Emily Anderson, and sophomore Ameya Eddy.

These Lander athletes will compete in Junior Nationals in Fairbanks, AK on March 11-16.

This weekend they will be at Pahaska Tepee for the Cody Invite which will be the last regular season meet before the Nordic State Championships in Jackson on February 24 & 25.

