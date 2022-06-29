Wednesday Farmers Market is happening tonight from 5-7pm in Riverton City Park!

A big thank you to our sponsor Wyoming Community Bank for bringing you this content on County 10.

Riverton Wednesday Farmers Market- Vendor Shoutout

Bobby Thoman – Lost Wells Cattle Co.



Located in Riverton, Lost Wells Cattle Company has beef that is natural from start to finish: NO antibiotics, NO hormones, NO GMOs, and absolutely ZERO grain or strange feed additives. Simply put, these cows eat grass! Stop by Lost Wells booth in the Riverton Wednesday Farmers Market or visit at Lost Wells Cattle Co. LLC for more information and ordering today!

Follow Riverton Wednesday Farmers Market on Facebook to get updates and

announcements on our giveaways, raffles, entertainment, and fun family activities we

will be introducing this year!