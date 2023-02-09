1 dead, 1 injured in February 8 Sweetwater County head-on collision

(Sweetwater County, WY) – A head-on collision was reported on the evening of February 8, occurring on I 80 and Foothill Blvd., that resulted in one death and one injury, according to a Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) preliminary report posted on February 9.

The deceased has been identified as 27-year-old Wyoming resident Adam Tyler.

According to the report, Tyler was eastbound on Foothill Boulevard when he failed to negotiate a right curve and crossed into the westbound travel lane, where he collided head-on with a pickup.

Speed and driver inattention were listed as possible contributing factors, and the report indicates Tyler was not wearing a seatbelt.

The condition of the injured party was not shared in the report.

This is the 17th fatality on Wyoming’s roadways to date in 2023, compared to 4 in 2022, 14 in 2021, and 5 in 2020.