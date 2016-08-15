Recent Arrests around Fremont County

Here is the report of the most recent arrests around the county from local enforcement agencies. All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Riverton Police Department

Paul Miller, 25, Riverton, Arrested for Second Degree Murder. Read full story here.



Dakotah Crawford, 27, Riverton, Probation Revocation.

Lisa Headley, 39, Winslow, Arizona, Arrested for Assault and Public Intoxication. She reportedly attacked a female with a cane in City Park.

Wanda Spoonhunter, 47, Riverton, Arrested for Public Intoxication.

Daniel Brown, 54, Ethete, Interference with Officers. He reportedly gave officers four false names.

Desirea Writingbird, 36, Riverton, Arrested for Public Intoxication.

A 16-year-old Fort Washakie male was arrested for Domestic Violence. He allegedly punched his 17-year-old girlfriend in the face. She refused medical care.

Mardell Seabearing, 40, Ethete, Arrested for DUI, No Interlock Device, and Driving Under Suspicion.

Roberta Vehan, 39, Arapahoe, Arrested for DUI.





Lander Police Department



Nicholas Von Feldt, 27, Lander, Arrested DUI and Cited for No Driver's License and No Insurance.

Gregory Myers, 40, Lander, Arrested for DUI and Cited for No Driver's License, No Seatbelt, and Lane Usage.

Dennis Aleckson, 46, Minnesota, Arrested for Public Intoxication and Property Destruction.

Chris Zabloski, 23, Minnesota, Arrested for Public Intoxication and Property Destruction.

37-year-old, male, Lander, Cited for Careless Driving and No Insurance.

Ben Tabaha, 40, Riverton, Arrested for Public Intoxication.

30-year-old male, Lander, Cited for Shoplifting.

30-year-old female, Lander, Cited for Disturbing the Peace.

Fremont County Sheriff's Office



Kelvin Smith, 25, Transient, Possession of Marijuana and Contempt of Court Warrant Arrest. During his outstanding County Warrant Arrest, marijuana was found on his person and he was additionally charged with possession.

According to the Fremont County Sheriff's Office report, the subject, identified as 32-year-old Niles Fryer, was located by Wind River Police Department on Blue Sky Highway and led WRPD Officers in a pursuit. Read full report here. On Saturday, August 13 around 8:07 p.m. the Fremont County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a male subject who had stolen a gray Dodge Stratus vehicle and was reportedly driving towards Riverton on Highway 26 with a loaded pistol.

On Sunday, August 14 at 10:42 a.m. a 44-year-old Lander woman reportedly tipped a 4 wheeler over and was taken by air ambulance to Sagewest Lander.

was near the Fremont I Sublette County Line. Sublette County EMS, and Fire responded, as well as the Wyoming Highway Patrol. It was eventually determined that the crash was in Fremont County and they called for the Coroner's Office. WHP investigated the collision. Read full report from WHP here. A fatal wreck was reported on the Lander Cutoff Road Saturday evening. The location of the wreck

#county10 #news