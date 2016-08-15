Come to Shoshoni on September 3rd & 4th for the 14th Annual Shoshoni Labor Day Weekend Rodeo at the Art Shanley Memorial Arena.

Ranch Rodeo & Calcutta - Saturday, September 3rd @ 5:00 pm : Ribbon Roping, Wild Cow Milking, Team Branding, Team Doctoring, and Bronc Riding.

Sunday, September 4th @ 7:00 pm: Open Barrels, Sr. Barrels, Jr. Barrels, Breakaway, Calf Roping, Saddle Bronc, Open Team Roping, Mixed Team Roping, Ranch Broncs, and Bull Riding.

There will be Sheep Riding and Stick Horse Races on both nights for the kiddos 6 and under!

Entries close Wednesday, August 31st. To Enter or questions on events call (307) 262-6094.

