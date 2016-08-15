Lander’s annual “Wings 'n Wheels” is Saturday, September 10, at Hunt Field Airport

(Lander, Wyo.) - The annual fly-in, carshow, and airshow is scheduled for September 10 at the Hunt Field Airport in Lander from 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. The day will begin with a Kiwanis pancake breakfast and a free tethered hot air balloon ride compliments of the Riverton Rendezvous. Stroll the ramp and view exotic airplanes as well as an array of fantastic show cars. The hot air balloon only flies in the morning, so you're encouraged to get there early. The airplane parade will be touring the town as folks roll in!



Performances will begin at 9 a.m. A slow flight “flour bombing” competition will spin things up shortly followed by a bush pilot competition. Three aerobatic pilots will then take to the sky. John Bagley will perform a fly-by in a retro Navy sub hunting aircraft, the S-2 Tracker. Todd Therp will fly a Pitts Special S2B followed by Brad Wursten in his famous MXS-R. John Bagley will then perform in a historic T-28 Trojan! The T-28 is a Navy warbird that John will bring from the Legacy Flight Museum in Rexburg Idaho. All performances will be described in detail by professional airshow announcer Jeff Overby of Overby Aerosports.

Adventurous Young Eagles (ages 8-18) can sign up for flights on Saturday to go up Sunday morning. Attendees can fly a Syma X11 quadcopter in the safety of a hangar. T-shirts, stickers, toys, and raffle items will be available. Plus, there will be cotton candy from local Boy Scouts and lunch with Rotary Club of Lander. Admission is FREE, but donations are welcome.

For more information contact a Lander Fly-in Committee Co-chair: Travis Gallo (805) 509-2779 or Matt Machen (707) 498-1150. Also, check them out on facebook

WATCH: Video from Airshow Pilot Brad Wursten showcasing his EK USA MXS-R in the Lander, Wy Airshow Sept. 10 2015

