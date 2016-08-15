Multiple Charges Against Two Gillette Women Following Bar Fight

(Gillette, Wyo.) Police responded to the bar at Tower West Lodge around 2 a.m. Sunday morning for the report of an assault.

When they arrived they found 23 year old Samantha Estell, of Gillette, who was reportedly uncooperative with them. She and 26 year old Ashley Brown had allegedly assaulted a 27 year old man, punching him in the face hard enough to break his glasses.

Some time during the fight, they reportedly started damaging the man's car. A 25 year old woman states that she tried to stop them, but was also assaulted by the two.

Estell and Brown were both arrested for breach of peace, destruction of property, and multiple counts of misdemeanor assault and battery.

Damages to the man's car are estimated at $600.

#county17 #news