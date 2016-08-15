The Skyline Trail is connected, but still needs some work

(Jackson, Wyo.) - On Friday, Friends of Pathways announced that, after nearly a year digging (and a decade of advocating), that they have officially connected the Skyline Trail. But they warn that the trail isn't finished and there will be more work to do.

"The trail is passable and we encourage people to go explore it but to heed all closures and instruction by the crews working on the trail," stated Friend of Pathways in a blog post . "There are several switchbacks where crews could roll debris onto the trail below and when they are working the trail may not be passable so plan that into your outings. Know that crews will be continuing to work into the fall to cut the backslope, rake the outslope, and narrow and improve the tread." Skyline Trail is a 6.31-mile multi-use trail following the Skyline ridge that extends eastward from Snow King Mountain. It connects Ferrin's Saddle to the Cache Game Divide providing views of the Tetons and Cache Peak, and loop options for hikers, runners, bikers, and equestrians. Last summer, 100 people volunteered to dig the first mile of the Skyline Trail in memory and celebration of Luke Lynch