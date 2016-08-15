Male located about thirty feet from the shore at Cottonwood Beach Saturday

(Alcova, Wyo.) - On Saturday, August 12th the Natrona County Sheriff's Office as well as the Wyoming Game and Fish Department responded to a report of a male drowning at Alcova Lake, near the Cottonwood Beach area at 11:17 am.





With a Wyoming Game and Fish boat, crews were able to locate the male, identified by NC Coroner as Todd S. Hallsted beneath the water about twenty minutes after the call came in. The WGFD brought the male to shore and began life saving treatment.





It was reported by the NCSO that the male was about thirty feet from the shore in water that was about twelve feet deep.





An autopsy for Mr. Hallsted is to come.













