Riverton father charged with the murder of his infant son





Riverton Police Department Captain Eric Murphy told County 10 that after two full days of investigation, including several interviews and a search warrant, Miller was arrested on Friday. Murphy indicated the investigation is still ongoing. County 10 will be following this case and updating as more information becomes available.









(Riverton, Wyo.) - On Friday, August 12 at 2:00 p.m. Riverton Police Department Officers arrested 25-year-old Riverton resident Paul Miller for the alleged Second Degree Murder of his 3-month-old son, Hunter Ray Miller.