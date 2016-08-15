Fire Department Investigating Oil Tank Fire North of Rozet

(Rozet, Wyo.) At 4:42 p.m. on Sunday afternoon, fire crews responded to a location on Spring Creek Rd for the report of a possible timber fire in the area.









When they arrived, they found an oil tank battery fire. Six tanks were involved with the blaze, which burned "turbulently," according to fire department reports, for several hours.





Witnesses in the area told crews they saw a large explosion prior to seeing smoke from the fire. The fire was under control by 9:45 p.m., with minimal damage to grass surrounding the area.





The cause of the fire is undetermined, but at this time is not considered suspicious. There was lightning recorded in the area just prior to the onset of the fire.





