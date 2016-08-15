Street Sweeping Schedule for August 15th

(Gillette, Wyo.) During the week, the Gillette Streets Division Department is sweeping and flushing major roads and subdivisions in city limits. They recommend that you park your vehicles off the streets until the trucks have made their way through, but that's not mandatory.





Prior to entering the cleaning area, signs like the one above will be placed around subdivisions. They will be trying to remove as much debris from the streets and gutters as possible. Trash, yard waste, and dirt can collect and clog storm sewers and drains.





Again, you are not required to move your car, but it will help. Here's the schedule for this week:





Monday, August 15th : Highway 14/16 and Highway 59



Tuesday, August 16th : (Area 25) Medical Arts Court, Wagensen Avenue, Cressett Street, Burma Avenue, Fir Avenue, 1st Street, Bay Avenue, Decker Court, Butcher Court, Emmons Court



Wednesday, August 17th : Finish Area 25



Thursday, August 18th : (Area 26) Osborne Avenue, Emerson Avenue, Carey Avenue, Kendrick Avenue, Warren Avenue, Ross Avenue, Richards Avenue, Rohan Avenue, Ash Street, Cedar Street, Dogwood Street (south of Lakeway), Elder Street, Fern Street, Powder Basin Avenue, Edwards Street, Jasper Street, Ostlund Street, Carlisle Street, Bird Drive, L&J Court



Friday, August 19th: Finish Area 26







You can keep up to date with all the schedules as they are released by following the City's Facebook Page



