Weather conditions caused some new movement of Whit Fire

The Whit Fire west of Cody picked up a little on Sunday thanks to fire-friendly conditions, causing some new movement. The 12,387-acre fire is 87 percent contained; the cause is still being investigated.
Fire managers flew morning and afternoon reconnaissance flights yesterday before a cold front passed over the fire area. Warmer temperatures and red flag conditions resulted in slightly higher levels of fire activity particularly in fine fuels. Fire recently began to move for the first time in high elevation short grass.
Today engines will patrol the southwest section of the fire. Monitoring will continue via helicopter on the northern perimeter, due to rugged and steep terrain that is unsafe for confident fireline construction. The fire will continue to creep and smolder within the perimeter until unburned fuels are consumed. Smoke will continue to be visible predominantly when weather aligns with hot, dry, windy conditions such as were experienced yesterday.
The speed limit on Highway 14/16/20 (North Fork Highway) along a section of Buffalo Bill State Park has been posted 45 MPH due to aerial resource impacts, but is expected to return to 70 MPH. Please respect speed postings to protect both firefighters and members of the public leaving the park.
There are no evacuations currently in place. The following trails are closed: Green Creek, Twin Creek, and Sheep Mountain Trails.
Burnout operations photo h/t Brant Jungck/inciweb
