Firefighters begin to contain Hunter Peak Fire

Over the weekend, firefighters working hard on the Hunter Peak Fire 30 miles northwest of Cody were able get 5 percent containment. The fire, caused by lighting on Aug. 9, is 2,269 acres in size.
Yesterday crews successfully conducted burnout operations in both divisions A (fire’s east flank) and D (fire’s west flank) using both aerial (division A) and hand (both divisions) ignition techniques. The burnout operation in division A is nearly complete; some additional ignition is to be completed on the southern portion of this division near the North Crandall Trail. Ignition in division D is expected to continue over the next few days. Strategic ignition will only be used if weather conditions are favorable. The increase in fire acreage is from these burnout operations.
Structure protection groups are continuing to mop-up and secure lines in the vicinity of the Squaw Creek residences and are completing triage for structures in the Clarks Fork and Crandall Creek drainages.
There are currently 570 people assigned to the fire.
There is a no-stopping zone along the Chief Joseph Highway (Highway 296) in the vicinity of the fire and a no-stopping zone along Buffalo Bill Reservoir on Highway 14/16/20. The speed limit near the reservoir is back to normal. The reservoir is now open to recreational activities. Boaters are asked to be observant of the sky above for CL-415 water scooping aircraft; if you see them, please move your vessel near the shore. Scooping operations will take approximately 20 seconds from touch down to take off.
Both Chief Joseph and Beartooth highways are still open, but authorities say that could change at a moment's notice.
The Shoshone National Forest has implemented temporary trail closures in the vicinity of the fire. The following trailsare closed: North Crandall (Trail 609) and Squaw Creek (610).
photo of firefighters at a safety briefing before launching h/t inciweb
