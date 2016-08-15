Lander Sprint Triathletes cheered on this weekend

Saturday morning 52 local athletes and some from Casper and Cody, competed for time in the Lander Sprint Triathalon.



Categories included Male, Female and Team, with each of the three events completed by a separate team member.

The race included a 750 meter swim; 20k bike and 5k run. Overall winners were:

Men:

1st - David Rule (1:07:01) - 19 yrs old

2nd - David Toppenberg (1:16:55)

3rd - Jim Mitchell (1:20:47)

Women:

1st - Nora Sponaugle (1:17:33)

2nd - Karen Zoller (1:18:17)

3rd - Kelly Heimer (1:30:27)

Team: Rachel Kaufman, Kevin Fleming, Daniel Lobera - Team Pretty Awesome(1:07:47)

Relay Team: Rainbow Sparkle Cats (Aleson, Eryn, Liz) made a fun morning of it.

The annual Lander Sprint Triathlon is hosted by the Lander Triathlon Club along with generous community support and very special help from Fremont Toyota Lander, Gannett Peak Sports, Elemental Performance + Fitness, Wyoming Community Bank, Teton Therapy, Mr. D's Food Center, Lowham Engineering, Wild Iris Mountain Sports, Lander Chamber of Commerce, Cowfish, Fremont Distributing, Big Cheese, China Garden, High Mountain Fitness, The Middle Fork, Homesource Realty, Scott & Scott.



