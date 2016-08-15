High speed chase leads to wrecked police vehicle, suspect life flighted

On Saturday, August 13 around 8:07 p.m. the Fremont County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a male subject who had stolen a gray Dodge Stratus vehicle and was reportedly driving towards Riverton on Highway 26 with a loaded pistol.

According to the Fremont County Sheriff's Office report, the subject, identified as 32-year-old Niles Fryer, was located by Wind River Police Department on Blue Sky Highway and led WRPD Officers in a pursuit.

At 8:54 p.m. the Wind River Police Department reported one of their officer's vehicles was involved in a reported rollover on 17 Mile road and Blue Sky Highway. It is unclear at this time if the officer was injured.

At 9:00 p.m. the Fremont County Sheriff's Office was advised by WRPD that the suspect's vehicle crashed near the 200 block of Blue Sky Highway. He was lifeflighted to the Wyoming Medical Center with serious injuries.

Multiple charges are pending upon his release, including Felony Theft, DWUI, and Eluding. The Wyoming Highway Patrol is investigating the crash and the Fremont County Sheriff's Office is pursuing other charges.