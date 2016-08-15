Recent arrests around Park County



Trey Randolph, 20, Cody, Terroristic Threats. Randolph's arrest comes after a 1 p.m. call on Friday. The initial reporting party said someone was creating Facebook pages under the caller's name and making threats toward Cody High School and individuals. More information will be reported when it becomes available.

Zachary Fink, 32, Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance - Powder/Crystal.

#reboot #news

(Park County, Wyo.) - Here are all the arrests from around the county. All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.