Margaret Wells, Republican for Commissioner Dist. 2

With our property valuations being down Fremont County must operate and meet its obligations with less dollars. We need long term solutions, a change in the status quo on the county commission. We need a strong person to make tough decisions. We need someone that is up to this task, as well as represent and protect our local interest! We need Margaret Wells.

I am a native of rural Fremont County



I am a Multiple Use type person and a good steward of our resources, working endlessly promoting use on public lands as well as protecting private property rights.



Serving 10 years on the Fremont County Natural Resource Planning Commission and helped draft the current Fremont County Land Use Plan. I am very familiar with and know the importance of "Coordination" with Federal Land Managers.



Over 40 years experience Farming & Ranching. Operating Timberline Ranch, a family owned operation.



Over 40 years experience in mineral exploration with family owned businesses.



Manager of the Dubois Senior Housing an USDA Rural Development project.



Own and operate J & M Mountain Services, a bookkeeping business.



A founder of the Upper Wind River Valley Ambulance Association and instrumental in getting adequate Emergency Medical Service for the area from Diversion Dam to Teton County line.



40 year member of the Dubois Snokaters



20 year member of Dubois ATV Association



Current member on the Board for Dubois Cemetery District.



Vice-Chairman of the Fremont County Recreation Board.



Regularly attend commission meetings.



I am a stickler for accountability and honesty.



I know this district and the issues that faces the county.

Be sure to register to vote and support your local candidates!

I appreciate our support and vote on August 16, 2016

