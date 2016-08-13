Firefighters Rescue Child Trapped in Church Shaft

(Gillette, Wyo.) According to reports from Gillette Police and Campbell County Fire, at 9:46 a.m. Friday morning, crews responded to Butler Spaeth Road after a child was reported as trapped in a shaft.

They found that an 11 year old girl had accidentally fallen approximately eight feet on to a concrete floor, through an open-doored shaft within St. Matthew's Catholic Church. The church's pastor stayed with the girl until CCFD crews extricated the child from the confined utility space.

She was transported by ambulance to Campbell County Memorial Hospital. Her reported injuries were a sore back and neck.

