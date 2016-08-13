Randy Fancher, 62, of Kinnear, died on Sunday, July 9, 2016, in Sheridan at the Westview Health Care Center. A memorial service will be held at a later.





Randy Lee Fancher was born on December 1, 1954 in Tuscola, IL to Lewis Paul and Alvenia Lois (Swartz) Fancher. When he was young the family moved to Riverton, WY. He graduated from Riverton High School with the class of 1973.





Randy was baptized into the Catholic faith.





On March 14, 1976 he married Marjorie Louise Murphy in Manderson, WY. They had two sons and lived most of their lives in Fremont County. They were married for 34 years before she passed in November of 2010.





Randy was a jack of all trades. He worked as a mechanic for Hartbank’s Garage and also had his own lawn service for many years, serving the Kinnear area.





He served with the Fremont County Protection District for over 25 years.





He enjoyed woodworking, working on small engines, playing cards with family and playing sports with his children.





He is survived by his sons, Dick Lee Fancher of Sidney, MT and Lewis Paul Fancher of Riverton, WY; brother, Gary Fancher of Mesa, AZ; sister, Dana Bauer of Coeur d’Alene, ID; and three grandchildren.





He was preceded in death by his parents, Lewis and Alvena Fancher; wife, Marjorie Fancher; step-mother, Mickey Fancher; and grandson, Robert Joseph Fancher.





On-line condolences may be made to the family at www.TheDavisFuneralHome.com





#county10 #obits



