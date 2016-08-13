WhatsHappening: Veterans Picnic; Surprise B-day Party; Quilt Show and more!

Happy Weekend, County 10! Here's what's happening around Fremont County this weekend.

Saturday, August 13



RIVERTON - Veterans and their families are invited to a free picnic this Saturday, August 13 from 11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. at Jaycee Park in Riverton. The event is hosted by our local Wyoming Veterans Commission.



RIVERTON - Celebrate the fast approaching hunting season with Linton's Big R Kick-Off to Hunting Season event this Saturday, August 13th from 10am-3pm. Dubois resident and 'Naked and Afraid' cast member Joe Brandl, will demonstrate primitive and modern survival skills essential for enjoying Wyoming's great outdoors. This class starts at 10am sharp!

LANDER - Surprise Birthday Party for Vergie Brannan, Lander resident of 63 years. Considering her involvement in the community, her family would like to invite you all to a surprise birthday celebration in her honor from 1-3 pm this Saturday, Aug. 13 at the Lander church of Christ (1320 Sinks Canyon Rd.)

LANDER - The Lander Volunteer Fire Department will be holding their annual pancake breakfast this Saturday, August 13 from 7-10 AM. All proceeds go to support the LVFD.

DUBOIS - The Chance Phelps Foundation is excited to present the annual Run4Chance 5K, Chance Challenge Obstacle Run, and Kids Fun Run on Saturday, August 13th 2016 at Town Park in Dubois, WY. Day of registration opens at 7:30 am, and races commence at 9:00 am; awards at noon. Boys & Girls Club of Dubois will supply a Breakfast of Champs for finishers, for a donation.

DUBOIS - The 21st Annual Never Sweat Needler's Quilt Guild Show & Sale! Enjoy the skilled artwork of some professional needle crafters at this quality quilt show. 9-4 at Headwaters Arts and Conference Center.

LANDER - 6th Annual Lander Sprint Triathlon. This race entails a 750-meter swim (or 15 complete laps) at the Lander Community Pool (450 S. 9th St.), followed by a 12-mile bike around scenic Lander, and a 3.1-mile (5K) run through downtown Lander. It all starts and ends at the Lander Community Pool.

LANDER - Weekly Farmers Market. Fresh grown organic produce, local crafters and musicians. Tuesdays 5-6pm at Centennial Park (2nd/Main St.) and Saturdays 9am-noon at City Park, 405 Fremont St. Arrive early before they sell out.

RIVERTON - 5th Annual Rotary Race/Walk/Trail Run and Derby to “Era “DUCK” ate Polio,” held at the Rotary Fire Pit on the Riverwalk behind Fair Grounds. Registration at 7am, race at 8:30am, derby at 10am.

DUBOIS - The Dubois Museum and Wind River Visitors Council Adventure Trek: Torrey Lake Petroglyphs. The Dubois Museum staff will lead a trek to view Native American petroglyphs. 9-11 at 909 W Ramshorn. Register: (307) 455-2284.

PAVILLION - Pavillion hosts Cowboy State Stock Horse Association (CSSHA) Reined Cow Horse Summer Series #5 & #6 Show. 9am. The outdoor arena is at 424 S. Main.

DUBOIS - Dubois hosts real old fashioned western Chariot Horse Races - horse and buggy style from regional participants. Starts at high noon-3pm. Dubois Scenic Overlook Chariot Track on McKinley Drive.

DUBOIS - Dubois is proud to present the 59th Annual Fireman’s Buffalo BBQ. Come enjoy buffalo burgers and a buffalo roast alongside the locals in support of the Dubois Volunteer Fire Dept. Starts 4-7 pm. Dubois Town Park.

