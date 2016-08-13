3 Fires Grow in Yellowstone

Crews will continue to monitor and assess the Fawn fire, which only grew six acres on Wednesday, and is now 936 acres.

The Pocket fire, located between Shoshone Lake and Pocket Lake, approximately five miles SSE of Old Faithful and five miles west of West Thumb, is under a full suppression strategy. On Wednesday the park helicopter conducting water drops assisted three park firefighters and three smokejumpers in containing the Pocket fire. The fire is 100 percent contained, and firefighters hope to have it fully controlled by Saturday afternoon, August 13.

Public and firefighter safety is the first priority for park managers. The Fawn and Maple fires do not pose a threat to visitors. All roads leading into and through the park are open.

Park visitors and communities north and west of the park should anticipate varying levels of smoke from these fires.

Fires play a natural role in the ecosystem and crews are managing them for their benefits to the park. The decision on managing each fire in the park is based on a number of factors including, current and predicted conditions, as well as potential values at risk.