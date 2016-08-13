(Jackson, Wyo.) - Here are

5

free

things

to do this weekend :

1. Bike Rally in Teton Valley: On Saturday, August 13 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., celebrate Summer Reading and biking with all the libraries in Teton Valley! The bike rally starts 10 a.m. at the Valley of the Tetons in Victor, Idaho. They will then bike to the Driggs branch (8 miles) and finish at the Teton County Library 's Alta Branch (6 miles). Join for all or part of the ride. Refreshments are provided at each library and there will be water stations along the way. The event is free and open to the public

2. Summer Reading Celebration: On Saturday, August 13 from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., c elebrate the end of Summer Reading! Kids of all ages can revisit the best summer activities in their Craft Blowout from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. The library invites all ages to enjoy an Ice Cream Party from 1-3 p.m. Kids entering Grades K to 5 can also pick up a Summer Reading participation certificate. The event is free and open to the public.



3. Jackson Hole Historical Society & Museum Second Saturdays Program: Come on by the Jackson Hole Historical Society & Museum Saturday, August 13 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. for their Family-friendly 'Second Saturdays' program. This month’s theme: Hunters of the High Mountains. Try out some traditional crafts including natural-dyes, hide-painting, and spice grinding and learn about Native American life in the High Tetons! The event is free and open to all ages. It is on the back patio at the Jackson Hole History Museum, 225 N. Cache. Check out our ad in the News and Guide-Daily this Wednesday-Friday!

4. Art Fair Locals Happy Hour: The Art Fair of Jackson Hole is hosting a Happy Hour and is open late this Saturday. From 5 - 7 p.m., they are offering free admission. Have some fun, check out some cool art and listen to some great music! The band Whiskey Mornin’ will be live from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

5. Concert on the Commons with Pinky and the Floyd with The Tiny Band: As a part of the Concert on the Commons music series, Pinky and the Floyd with The Tiny Band will play in Teton Village on Sunday. The concert starts at 5 p.m. and is free and open to the public. Food and drink will be available for purchase.

As a part of the Concert on the Commons music series, Pinky and the Floyd with The Tiny Band will play in Teton Village on Sunday. The concert starts at 5 p.m. and is free and open to the public. Food and drink will be available for purchase. More information is available here.