Church gifts suicide prevention organization with big funds

In late July, St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church presented Grace For 2 Brothers Foundation with a check for $20,000.00.





Grace For 2 Brothers Foundation is an educational organization dedicated to the advocacy of suicide prevention through awareness and education. GF2B provides resource information and assistance to those who are in crisis, or who know someone in crisis. In addition GF2B provides support and resources to survivors of suicide loss.





“The Walk of Grace has grown to serve at least 1,500 people in the Cheyenne community and surrounding areas. Grace For 2 Brothers Foundation holds this event to provide resources to those lives that have been touched by suicide and to educate the public on resources around the community that will help in a mental health crisis” says Director of Operations Rhianna Brand. “We keep the event free of charge so that every community member can attend and receive the support they need if they are a survivor of suicide loss or a person with lived experience (an attempt survivor). It does cost the Foundation around $30,000.00 to put the event on and with donations like this we know that it will continue for years to come. We strive to let the community know that they are not alone and to erase the stigma and shame that comes along with living with a mental illness.”





GF2B was established a 501 (c)(3) organization by the International Revenue Service in 2010 and continues its work for the community of Cheyenne and throughout the State of Wyoming.





