Recent Arrests around Fremont County

Here is the report of the most recent arrests around the county from local enforcement agencies. All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Riverton Police Department



On August 10 at 11:57 p.m. 23-year-old Riverton resident, Thomas Ward, was arrested for DWUI, Reckless Endangering, Battery and Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle. Read full story here

Donovan Shakespeare, 22, Riverton, Arrested for Probation Revocation.

Lander Police Department



Welsey Martel, 68, Fort Washakie, Arrested on Fremont County Sheriff's Office Warrant and Cited for Expired Registration.

Dalton Rohn, 20, Lander, Arrested for DUI and Cited for MIP and Careless Driving. A state crash report was completed.

Tyler Higingbotham, 20, Lander, Arrested on LPD Warrant and Cited for No Driver's License.

Fremont County Sheriff's Office

Leslie Noseep, 44, Fort Washakie, Bond Violation.

A fatal crash south of Riverton on August 11th has resulted in the death of 62 year old John Bass from Granby, Colorado. The crash occurred at 1:20 p.m. on the 11th near mile post 24 on Wyoming State Highway 135 approximately 25 miles south of Riverton. Read full story here.

A 2006 Ford Sedan being driven by 15-year-old female and occupied by a 13-year-old female, a 15-year-old female, and a 17-year-old male was involved in a wreck on the 1600 block of N Smith Road and Arapaho Drive. It reportedly s truck a gas meter on Arapaho Drive causing a gas leak. There was no extrication required. Three of the teens were taken to Sagewest Riverton for evaluation. The driver was issued citations for Youthful Offender DWUI, and Operating a Motor Vehicle without a Driver's License.

15-year-old female from Riverton, 15-year-old female from Lander, 14-year-old female from Arapahoe, and 15-year-old female from Riverton, were arrested for Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle. The females reportedly stole a 1998 Chevy pickup.