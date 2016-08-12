Armed suspect leads CPD on complicated chase this morning

Casper Police have released the following regarding this morning incident ending on N. Center Street:





"On August 12, 2016, at approximately 10:40 a.m., Casper Police responded to a report of a weapons offense at Ridley’s Family Market, 300 SE Wyoming Blvd. Callers identified an armed male subject as having aggressively confronted and aiming a firearm at a group of individuals in the parking lot. As officers were responding, the armed subject fled in a vehicle. Casper Police officers and Natrona County Sheriff’s deputies, who were responding to the call located the suspect vehicle driving west on E. 2nd St. As officers and deputies attempted to position themselves to safely initiate a stop on the vehicle, the vehicle pulled into the parking lot of Hobby Lobby, 2911 E. 2nd St.





"A male passenger immediately exited the vehicle, at which time officers and deputies visually identified the male as Doyle Gabbert. Gabbert was known to law enforcement as having a history of being armed and violent. Gabbert did not comply with commands to stop and fled on foot east toward Hilltop Storage, 2911 E. 2nd St. After scaling the fence into Hilltop Storage, Gabbert stole a van from a female, who was unloading items into a storage shed. A vehicle pursuit of Gabbert ensued involving the Casper Police Department, Natrona County Sheriff’s Office, Wyoming Highway Patrol, and the Division of Criminal Investigation.





The vehicle pursuit ended when Gabbert abandoned the van after crashing it into a fence and residence in the vicinity of L Street and N. Wolcott. He again fled on foot. Officers, to include a K9 unit, pursued Gabbert. Gabbert was ultimately located attempting to again steal a Coca Cola semi-truck in the parking lot of Loaf n Jug, 933 N. Center St. After failing to comply with commands to exit the truck, the K9 was deployed and apprehended Gabbert. Gabbert was taken into custody and transported to the Wyoming Medical Center to be treated for minor, non-life threatening bite wounds.





An investigation into this and related incidents is ongoing. A loaded firearm believed to be associated with this incident was recovered. Charges will be determined in consultation with the Natrona County District Attorney’s Office. The Casper Police do not believe there is any further or continuing danger to the community.





photo h/t Ashley Perrey





