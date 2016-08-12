After getting punched, bystander hogties reckless driver

On August 10 at 11:57 p.m. 23-year-old Riverton resident, Thomas Ward, was arrested for DWUI, Reckless Endangering, Battery and Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle.

According to Riverton Police Department Captain Eric Murphy, Thomas Ward took a friend's truck without permission from the bar and drove recklessly through town. Officers were called by a male subject who stated that Ward was driving recklessly near his shop where he was working and he heard a loud crash. The male subject came out of his shop to see Thomas Ward reportedly revving his engine and found a transmission laying on the ground. The male approached Thomas Ward to see if he was okay when Ward began yelling profanities at him and making threats towards him.

The male reported that Ward approached him and punched him on the left side of his face with a closed fist, at which time the male picked Ward up and body slammed him to the ground and hogtied him with Ward's belt and sat on him until the police arrived.