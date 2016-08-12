Lander LIVE concert reports record number of attendees



(Lander, Wyo.) - Lake Street Dive performed at last night's Lander LIVE concert in Jaycee park. A band touring with their freshly minted album, Side Pony, this four-some from Brooklyn, New York had most attendees in Jaycee Park up and dancing with their fresh soul-pop tunes.





"Wow! What a performance last night with Low Water String Band and headliner, Lake Street Dive," said Rose Burke, the coordinator of the series for the Lander Chamber. "L ast night we were blown away by the attendance and we are reporting a record number of 1,500 attendees."





Burke also said the concert attracted a record number of visitors from outside of Fremont County attending the show. Rachel Price the lead singer of Lake Street Dive said, "Lander LIVE is just the kind of audience and venue that we love performing at, intimate with a high energy crowd."





The Low Water String Band, the Lander local group that opened for Lake Street Dive was another highlight of the evening. Before the show the band was able to visit Popo Agie Falls and trumpet and guitar player for Lake Street Dive, Mike "McDuck" Olsen even bought a new performance trumpet at Fremont Music on Main Street.





"Seeing our community host and show up for world class artists like Lake Street Dive is so wonderful," said Burke. "We hope to continue to put together high caliber shows like this one that bring our community together and help attract visitors to town. A huge thanks to everyone from sponsors to donors to volunteers that helped to make it possible." The last Lander LIVE concert of the 2016 season will be in two weeks on August 25th with headliner alt rock group, Fruit Bats.



