Colorado man dies in motorcycle wreck south of Riverton

(Riverton, Wyo.) - A fatal crash south of Riverton on August 11th has resulted in the death of 62 year old John Bass from Granby, Colorado. The crash occurred at 1:20 p.m. on the 11th near mile post 24 on Wyoming State Highway 135 approximately 25 miles south of Riverton.







Bass was operating a 2000 Harley-Davidson motorcycle while traveling north on WY 135. The motorcycle left the highway to the east in a left hand curve in the highway, struck a delineator post, tripped and crashed. Bass, who was wearing a helmet, was thrown from the motorcycle during the crash. He was transported by ground ambulance to SageWest Health Care Hospital in Riverton where he succumbed to his injuries.





Driver inattention is being investigated as the contributing factor in this crash that marked the 69th highway fatality in Wyoming for 2016. There were 92 fatalities during this same time period in 2015.





#county10 #news