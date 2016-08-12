Fire burned approximately 500 acres near Washakie Dam

As of this morning the fire is contained, but Wempen noted crews are still working on putting out some of the hot spots today.

"We experienced very extreme fire behavior," Wempen said. He noted because the fuels are so dry right now the fire burned very fast and was extremely intense. He reminds the community to take note of the fire restrictions going into effect across Fremont County at noon today. Click here to read about the fire restrictions.

Yesterday afternoon a lightning caused fire burned approximately 500 acres near the Washakie Dam west of Fort Washakie. Ron Wempen, Fremont County Fire Division Chief told County 10 that the fire burned grass and sagebrush and no structure were damaged.