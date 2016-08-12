Glade Creek Fire ignites near John D. Rockefeller, Jr. Memorial Parkway

Seven interagency firefighters staffed the fire throughout the night to initiate suppression tactics. Dry fuel conditions and anticipated hot and dry weather conditions, as well potential spread towards the Flagg Ranch and Headwaters Lodge area, have prompted fire managers to actively suppress the fire. The 20-person Teton Interagency Fire Crew will be reassigned from the Cliff Creek Fire to the Glade Creek Fire today.

The fire is burning in thick timber and dead logs, with creeping and torching fire activity. Smoke will likely be visible from the Grassy Lake Road.

The Grassy Lake Road remains open, and all campsites along the road are available for visitor use. All visitors should be alert and get updated fire information from a park visitor center or by visiting www.tetonfires.com

The Berry Fire continues to burn near Forellen Peak, near the confluence of Berry Creek and Owl Creek in the park. The fire is approximately three miles west of the northwest shore of Jackson Lake and six miles south of the Grassy Lake Road. The fire is lightning caused and is approximately 70 acres in size at this time.

The Berry Fire will be managed to protect people and property, enhance the area’s natural resources where appropriate, and safely and effectively utilize available firefighting resources. The fire is being monitored and management actions will be implemented as it affects values at risk.

Smoke may be visible from the east side of Jackson Lake, including US Highway 89/191/287. No closures are currently in effect, but backcountry visitors to the area should remain alert for changing fire conditions. For more information, please visit www.tetonfires.com

The fire danger rating is very high for Grand Teton National Park, Bridger-Teton National Forest and Teton Interagency Dispatch Area. The potential for fire activity has increased due to drying vegetation combined with higher temperatures, low humidity, and brisk afternoon winds. Partial or stage 1 fire restrictions are in effect across the interagency area, as well as in Teton County.

The smallest spark has the potential to cause significant damage, always crush smokes dead out; never leave a campfire unattended; ensure that your vehicle has a properly installed spark arrestor that is operational; and, stop and park only in areas clear of vegetation.

To report a fire or smoke in Grand Teton National Park or Bridger-Teton National Forest, call the Teton Interagency Fire Dispatch Center at 307.739.3630.

(Moose, Wyo.) - Teton Interagency Initial attack fire fighters responded to the Glade Creek Fire Thursday evening after several reports of smoke in the area. The fire is located approximately three miles west of Flagg Ranch and approximately one mile north of the Grassy Lake Road in the John D. Rockefeller, Jr. Memorial Parkway. As of late Thursday evening, the size of the fire was estimated to be about seven acres. Lightning from storms over the past three weeks is believed to be the cause of the fire, but the ignition source is being investigated.