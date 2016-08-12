Personnel numbers decline as mop-up work continues on Lava Mountain Fire

(Dubois, Wyo.) - The Central West Zone Type 3 Incident Management Team reports this morning that the Lava Mountain Fire has burned 14,644 acres and is now 95 percent contained. Currently, 144 total personnel are on the fire, with 1 crew, 13 engines, 2 dozers, 2 helicopters, plus command and support personnel.





The team reports personnel numbers continue to decline as mop-up and repair work is completed. Remaining crews continue to work on repairing suppression activities such as dozer lines and hand lines, removing equipment, monitoring hot spots and uncontained edges, and evaluating roads and nearby private property for hazard trees.







People are encouraged to be extremely cautious around the burned area due to the presence of hazard trees and burned branches which can fall in the slightest breeze. There could also be smoldering stump holes.





Forest Roads around the burned area remain closed. This included Forest Roads 532, 538, 540, 542, 629, and 732. Forest System motorized trails 10, 11, and 15 also remain closed, as is the segment of the Continental Divide Trail between Sheridan Pass and Pilot Knob, due to fallen trees, equipment working, and hazardous conditions.





Firefighters were able to prevent any homes and other structures from being destroyed in this fire. Fire managers attribute this to the fact that many homeowners had participated in Firewise Community practices and had cleared areas around their homes and buildings. Homes in Firewise communities are not only less likely to have highly flammable vegetation surrounding their homes, but it is generally safer for firefighters to work in those communities. For more information on this program, go to http://www.fremontcountyfirewise.com/ or call 307-857-3030.





Cooperating Agencies on the Lava Mountain Fire include Shoshone National Forest, Fremont County Fire Protection District, Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, Dubois Volunteer Fire Department, Wyoming State Forestry Division, and Bureau of Land Management.





For additional information, maps, and photos for this or any other fire, go to http://inciweb.nwcg.gov/





Feature photo: h/t Teton Valley Ranch Camp facebook page. Crews are now working to rehab damage caused from fire suppression efforts. This excavator is working to fill back in the dozer lines dug to protect structures on the ranch.





