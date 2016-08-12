Wyoming has $600k extra for parks projects this year

The Land and Water Conservation Fund program is a 50% reimbursable grant program for the development or acquisition of lands and facilities for outdoor activities that meet National Park Service standards. To be eligible, the project site must be maintained for public recreation for perpetuity, and the applicant must be a municipality, county, school district or recreation district.





Historically, this program has funded various recreational projects throughout the State including playground equipment and upgrades, sports fields, shooting ranges, and associated facilities. The Land and Water Conservation Fund Act was originally passed by Congress in 1965. The Act was intended to provide federal financial assistance for the development of public lands and facilities.





This year, Congress has appropriated approximately $836,000 for the State of Wyoming. It is an increase of about $586,000.



