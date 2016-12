The hail almost looked like snow! (this and the feature photo h/t Cindy Graves)









h/t Katie Ann Sittner









h/t Katie Ann Sittner











h/t Carolyn Marshall-Trujillo









h/t Carolyn Marshall-Trujillo







Yesterday's thunderstorms brought with it high water and hail across the city. Here are a few the sights that readers shared with us.