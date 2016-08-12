10 fun things to do with the family before summer ends

(Fremont County, Wyo.) – Believe it or not, the school year is just a couple weeks away...and less than one week for some of us. So, what can your family do between now and then (besides back-to-school shopping)? Here are 10 of our favorite things you’ll want to squeeze in with the family before summer’s up!
1. Go bowling at the Silver Spur. h/t seagullphotographicart on Instagram
2. Take a Carissa Mine Tour. h/t Marc Mayer
3. Road trip to Farson and grab some ice cream at the Malt Shop. h/t confidentfoundation on Instagram.
4. Drive through the Wind River Canyon and spend the day in Thermopolis. h/t sbschindler on Instagram
5. Head to Riverton's Skatepark.
6. Hike around near the Sinks and the Rise . h/t tay.jacobs23 on Instagram
7. Never been to the Dubois Rodeo? It's worth it.
8. Petorglyphs. Visit Castle Gardens near Riverton and Torrey Basin near Dubois. h/t petriewy on Instagram
9. Head to the mountains and play! h/t cinthiahayfo on Instagram
10. Enjoy a hot dog at Phil's Dog Shak in Riverton.
Feature photo: h/t sbschindler on Instagram / Pitchengine Communities
