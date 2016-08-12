Dispatch for Friday, August 12th





Thomas Ferguson, 37, Wright, DUI, cited for throwing a cigarette from his car. Traci Johnson, 46, Gillette, bench warrant, cited for no insurance, expired registration, not wearing a seatbelt, and driving on a suspended license. Corey Makeshine, 29, Gillette, criminal trespassing. James St. John, 47, Wright, DUI. Tawna Stewart, 46, Moorcroft, warrant. Terry Wardrop, 62, Newport WA, possession of approximately 13 grams of marijuana at Motel 6.





(Gillette, Wyo.) Here is the arrest summary for August 11th, provided by the Campbell County Sheriff's Office. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.