Partial fire restrictions in effect today across Fremont County

(Fremont County, Wyo.) - Under the advisement of Fremont County Fire Warden, the County Commissioners approved a request restricting open burns and fireworks on all state and private land within Fremont County. These restrictions will begin August 12, 2016 at 12:00 p.m. due to high fire danger.

According to the County Commissioners release, any open fire or discharge of any Class A, B, and/or C fireworks is prohibited on all state and private land including, but not limited to, all lands in Fremont County or in which Fremont County holds or owns an interest, including county roads, easements and rights-of-ways in Fremont County.

The prohibition is subject to the following exceptions:



Trash or refuse burned between the hours of 6:00 p.m. and 8:00 a.m. inside containers equipped with spark arresters and are located within a cleared area that has at least a ten foot radius, and comply with all other laws and requirements.

Camp fires contained within an established fire ring, or portable fire pits with screens or spark arrester systems.

Charcoal fires within enclosed grills.

Use of acetylene cutting torches or electric arc welder provided the torches or welders are used within cleared

Propane or open fire branding activities provided the branding activities are conducted within a cleared area with at least a ten foot radius.

Use of chain saw provided the chain saw has spark arresters properly installed and functioning.

Federal, State or local fire or law enforcement officers participating in fire, emergency, and law enforcement activities.

Public-sponsored fireworks display which are coordinated with the County Fire Warden or his designee.

Smoking in an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials.

Agricultural irrigated land.

