2 local individuals enter pleas to meth crimes

Jerry Ray Queen (pictured below), 29, pleaded not guilty to two counts of Unlawful Delivery of Methamphetamine. Count 1 is alleged to have occurred on June 6, 2016 and Count 2 is alleged to have occurred on June 7, 2016. Both charges are felonies punishable by up to 20 years in prison, a fine of up to $25,000 or both. Queen's attorney requested his no contact order with his brother, Arthur Juan Garcia be lifted. However Judge Young continued Queen's bond as previously set which also continues the no contact order. Queen's trial date is set for November 14.



Jerry Ray Queen / (previous mug shot) / Pitchengine Communities